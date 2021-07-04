fkf-shield-cup:-gor-mahia-beat-afc-leopards-in-shootout-to-grab-caf-confederation-cup-slot

The Mashemeji rivals fought and registered a goalless draw at full-time before K’Ogalo emerged winners by converting four of their penalties

Gor Mahia booked a Caf Confederation Cup ticket after outwitting AFC Leopards 4-1 in the Football Kenya Federation Shield Cup final at Nyayo Stadium on penalties on Sunday.

After a 0-0 draw at full-time, the Mashemeji clubs had to engage in the shootout in order for the winner to be determined and Gor Mahia emerged superior after Ingwe failed to convert two of their opening spot-kicks.

Sydney Ochieng, Kenneth Muguna, Samuel Onyango, and Clifton Miheso scored for Gor Mahia while Washington Munene scored the only goal for AFC Leopards after Isaac Kipyegon and Said Tsuma were unable to convert their penalties.

The first chance for Gor Mahia came in the fourth minute when Geoffrey Ochieng delivered a good cross from his flank, but Muguna could not quickly collect it inside the area before AFC Leopards cleared it away. Although Ingwe nervously dealt with the resultant corner kick, Gor Mahia should blame themselves for not capitalising on the chance.

Elvis Rupia almost opened the score for AFC Leopards in the fifth minute when he made his way past a Gor Mahia marker and unleashed a powerful strike from close range that hit the crossbar.

K’Ogalo launched good build-up in the 20th minute with John Macharia playing a key role as he delivered a final pass to Tito Okello but AFC Leopards defenders scrambled to clear before the South Sudanese star could settle and pull the trigger.

Gor Mahia’s Frank Odhiambo, who has established himself as one of the key players under Manuel Vaz Pinto, was lucky not to receive a yellow card in the 27th minute when he dangerously tackled Rupia. Austine Odhiambo took the free-kick at the edge of the box, but Gor Mahia’s wall blocked his shot.

After falling back to contain Gor Mahia a few minutes before the half-hour mark, AFC Leopards engineered a counter-attack in the 32nd minute, but Rupia ended up shooting off target after a clinical low pass from Lewis Bandi landed in his path.

K’Ogalo came close to breaking the deadlock again in the 50th minute when he received a pass from the left-wing but while unmarked in AFC Leopards’ area, he shot directly to Jeff Oyemba’s waiting hands. In the 54th minute, Odhiambo exited the pitch, and Peter Thiong’o – an attacking midfielder – was introduced in his place as coach Patrick Aussems made his first change.

The second changes for Ingwe came in the 72nd second minute when Harrison Mwendwa and Collins Shivachi were replaced by Washington Munene and Hansel Ochieng respectively and while Gor Mahia’s Samuel Onyango came on for Macharia.

Gor Mahia have now won the domestic trophy for the 11th time in their history and have assured themselves of continental football yet again next season.

AFC Leopards XI: Jeff Oyemba, Collins Shivachi, Lewis Bandi, Clyde Senaji, Isaac Kipyegon, Said Tsuma, Collins Shichenje, Austine Odhiambo, Brian Wanyama, Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia.

Subs: Ezekiel Owade, Robert Mudenyu, Caleb Olilo, Bienvenue Shaka, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Hansel Ochieng.

Gor Mahia XI: Gad Mathews, Frank Odhiambo, Charles Momanyi, Geoffrey Ochieng, Harun Shakava, John Macharia, Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, Clifton Miheso,

Subs: Caleb Omondi, Joachim Oluoch, Fred Nkata, Andrew Juma, Samuel Onyango, Sydney Ochieng, Nicholas Omondi, Jules Ulimwengu.