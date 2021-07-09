A 5-year-old boy has been confirmed dead and many others injured as a three-storey building partially collapses in Lagos.

The incident occurred at 19, Church Street of Adeniji Adele Street on Lagos Island, Lagos State on Thursday.







Other occupants who sustained varying degrees of injury were taken to hospital for treatment.

bioreports gathered that the building suddenly caved in while some of the occupants, including the deceased child, were already asleep.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Director General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident noted that a beam partially collapsed on the boy, killing him.

“The distress call which was transmitted at 10:55 am, July 8, 2021, through the Toll Free 767/112 Emergency numbers activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans that saved the lives of other residents and properties surrounding the affected building.



“Situation report had it that upon arrival at the scene, a room beam partially collapsed on a five-year-old boy, at the aforementioned address.

“Further investigation revealed that the building had been slated for non integrity test because of visible cracks on the beam and columns of the building, all the tenants had been asked to evacuate the building and also the building has been cordoned off for safety of residents.

“Unfortunately, a small boy lost his life to the incident scene,” he said.