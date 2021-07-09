Home News Africa Five-year-old boy die in Lagos building collapse -LASEMA – bioreports
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency on Thursday said it recovered one dead body from a building that collapsed in Lagos Island.

The LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this in a statement in Lagos, said the five-year-old casualty died as a result of a beam that collapsed on him.

He said that the agency received a distress call at about 10:55 a.m. about a collapsed building at No. 19, Church Street in Lagos Island.

Oke-Osanyintolu pointed out that LASEMA’s swift response to the distress call helped in saving the lives of the occupants of the building except one.

“The single, yet-to-be identified fatality was due to a room beam that partially collapsed on him when the incident occurred.

“Further investigation revealed that the building had been slated for non-integrity test because of visible cracks on the beam and columns of the building.

“All the tenants had been asked to evacuate and the building cordoned off for safety of residents.

“Unfortunately, an adolescent [sic] lost his life to the incident,” he said

He said that LASEMA Response Team, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and the Lagos State Safety Commission were all at the scene to conduct proper assessment of the affected building.

(NAN)




