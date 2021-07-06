five-travelers-abducted-in-separate-incidents-in-osun

About five persons have been reportedly abducted in Osun State in two separate kidnappings that happened on Sunday and Monday.

It was gathered that some gunmen abducted a commercial bus passenger at Tafia, a village under Esaoke, around Imesi-Ile on Sunday.

On Monday, another vehicle was also ambushed by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Esa-Odo and four persons abducted.

The kidnappers took the victims to the forest, bioreports learnt.

A chieftain in Imesi-ile who confirmed the kidnapping, Sunday Ojo Williams, said that an eyewitness had quickly informed the community.

Ademola Ekudayo, Director-General of Kiriji Heritage Defendants, who also spoke on the matter said security personnel have been drafted to the area.

However, Osun State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident and added that the rescue team is combing the forest.