five-suspects-arrested-with-loaded-ak-47,-makarov-pistol-in-kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested five suspects over alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna, said the suspects were arrested with loaded AK-47, Makarov pistol and other firearms.

Jalige said that their arrests followed an information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kubacha.

The suspects were engaged in unwholesome activities in Kenyi village in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state threatening the peaceful coexistence of the residents over disputed piece of land.

He disclosed that the situation had deteriorated to a boiling point, resulting in one of the parties threatening to kill their opponents with dangerous weapons.

“Items recovered from them included an AK-47 rifle, loaded with 29 rounds of live 7.62 x 39mmammunition and a 9 x 18mm. Makarov pistol, loaded with seven rounds of 9mm live ammunitions,” he said.

Jalige added that the swift response of the force restored normalcy in the community.”

He said that investigation so far has unraveled the circumstances behind the fracas and the source of the illegal firearms.

Police parades 34 suspects, recovers weapons in Cross River