Five steps for NYSC members to access COVID-19 case investigation form – The Nation Newspaper

By Oluwatomisin Amokeoja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has explained how prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) can access the COVID-19 case investigation form (CIF) on its dashboard.

This was disclosed on Saturday at a live webinar for NYSC 2021 Batch B members.

According to Dr Oyeladun Okunromade of NCDC, the five steps are:

“1. Login to your NYSC profile page

“2. Click the link/button for COVID-19 rapid diagnostic test (RDT) Self Reporting case investigation form (CIF).

“3. You will be redirected to NCDC portal.

“4. Click Continue to proceed.

“5. The Self Reporting form will open and you will be able to fill in your appropriate information.”

