Five reportedly killed in renewed Ebonyi, Cross River boundary dispute – The Nation Newspaper

By Ogogchukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Five farmers from Ali Ugwele village in Ekoli-Edda community of Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have been reportedly killed by assailants allegedly from a neighbouring community in Cross River State.

Sources in the area said the farmers were harvesting cassava when they were attacked and killed

The village and neighbouring Erei village in Biasa LGA of Cross River State have been at loggerheads over control and ownership of the palm tree plantation for some years.

There had been relative peace between both sides until the recent attack.

It was gathered one of the attacked villagers escaped and gave insights into the ugly development.

Chairman of Afikpo South LGA, Dr. Eni Chima, who expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident, noted efforts were on to protect Ekoli-Edda community.

He pointed out he would not fold his arms and allow miscreants unsettle the peace in the affected community.

Commissioner for Internal Security Security, Border Peace, Stanley Okoro-Emegha described the situation as unfortunate.