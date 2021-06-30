THERE were strong indications that five Peoples Democratic Party Senators are set to defect to the All Progressives Congress.

Already, The Senator representing Zamfara Central, Senator Muhammad Gusau, on Tuesday, announced his resignation from the PDP during plenary.

He, however, was silent on what his next political move would be.

Only last week, the Senator representing Delta North, Peter Nwaoboshi, was said to have defected from the PDP to the APC and was received by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), but is yet to formally inform the Senate.

Three other Senators said to be waiting in the wings to dump the opposition party include: Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West), Senator Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North) and Senator Stephen Odey (Cross River North).

Our correspondent, however, learnt that Yau, being a principal officer may not announce his defection for now, the remaining two senators will do so any moment from now.

Meanwhile, by the time the defections are formalised, the PDP which started with 44 senators in the 9th Senate in June 2019, will be left with 37 senators while APC which started with 66 Senators will increase to 71.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Abambra South) is occupying his seat on the platform of the Young Progressives Party.

Gusau, had on Tuesday, during plenary tendered his resignation from the PDP.

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]