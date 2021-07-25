Five Missing, Two Bodies Recovered as Car Plunges into Bauchi River – THISDAY Newspapers

Seven people were suspected to have been killed when their car plunged into a river yesterday morning in the outskirts of Tilden Fulani, along Bauchi-Jos highway in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The seven passengers were traveling in a green Opel Vectra with number plate: JNN 348 NC, when their driver lost control and plunged into a river.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Ahmed Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident said two corpses were recovered from the river.

He gave the identity of one of the two recovered bodies as Ibrahim Rabi’u (41), a resident of Miya Barkate village in Toro LGA of Bauchi state noting that the identity of the other corpse was yet to be identified.

Wakil said that the victims were taken to the Toro General Hospital where they were certified dead by a medical doctor.

He said that the corpses were handed over to their relatives for burial.

The Police Spokesman said: “During the search, we discovered that the Vectra was carrying seven passengers. Search operation is still ongoing to recover the remaining five passengers who were on board the car.”

He said that in the course of the search, a wallet was found containing a permanent voters’ card belonging to one Muhammad Alhassan of Zarmaganda, Jos, Plateau State