Five kidnapped maritime workers, three others regain freedom in Rivers

Five members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and three others who were kidnapped by gunmen on Rivers waters on Monday have regained their freedom.

Assistant Director, Public Relations, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Edward Osagie made this known in a statement he released late Saturday.

Osagie explained that the release of the abductees on Saturday evening was sequel to the intervention of Dr Bashir Jamoh, the Director-General of NIMASA, and other stakeholders.

He said, “The Director-General of NIMASA broke the news after a phone conversation with the President-General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, at about 8:15 pm on Saturday.

“The abductees are believed to be in good physical condition and the MWUN President-General is expected to provide a detailed report on the circumstances surrounding the abduction early next week.”

The abductees were travelling to Port Harcourt from the Kula area in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area when the gunmen captured them at the Kula-Abonnema waterway.

