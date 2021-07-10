Home News Africa Five clubbers killed in Rivers road crash – bioreports
Five clubbers killed in Rivers road crash

Rivers State map

About 48-hours after Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State lifted the two-month-old curfew imposed on the state, five clubbers were confirmed dead during a fatal accident that occurred along the NTA Road, in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

It was learnt that the driver of a Lexus Saloon car on high speed rammed into a stationary sewage truck near the Okilton axis of the NTA Road early on Saturday, killing all occupants.

Our correspondent gathered that the occupants of the vehicle – two females and three males – were returning from a nightclub.

The accident caused a gridlock along the Rumuokwuta axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the accident, saying the corpses have been evacuated.

Omoni said, “I can confirm the accident this morning at NTA Road. It was a terrible situation. Our men went there to evacuate the corpses and the police have commenced investigations to unravel the cause of the accident.”

