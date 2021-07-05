Fitch Revises Outlook on Access Bank to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ”B” – Proshare Nigeria Limited

Monday, July 05, 2021 /
06:10 PM / By
Fitch Ratings / Header Image Credit: Premium Times Nigeria
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Nigeria-based
Access Bank
Plc’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative, and
affirmed the rating at ‘B’. The Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at ‘b’.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch’s view that risks
to Access’s credit profile have receded since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis,
as reflected in the bank’s resilient financial metrics in 2020 and 1Q21 and our
expectation that these trends will continue. Our action also reflects our view
that the bank has sufficient headroom at the current rating level to absorb
risks to its asset quality, profitability and capital under our base case,
resulting from operating environment pressures.
Key Rating Drivers
IDRS, VR, and Senior Debt Ratings
Access’s IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by
its intrinsic creditworthiness, as defined by its ‘b’ VR. The VR takes into
consideration business concentration and sensitivity to Nigeria’s volatile
operating environment, mitigated by sound profitability and adequate
capitalisation for its risk profile and ensuing reasonable loss-absorption
capacity.
The bank’s asset quality has continued to hold up,
supported by substantial non-loan assets – largely comprising cash balances at
the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (mainly restricted deposits) and government
securities – regulatory forbearance on loans, and proactive management of
legacy assets at Diamond Bank (acquired 2019).
Access’s impaired (IFRS 9 Stage 3) loans ratio
(end-1Q21: 4.4%) compares well with peers, while total reserve coverage is
healthy (87%). Impaired loans have fallen due to loan repayments,
restructurings, loan conversion to naira from US dollars, and write-offs.
Nevertheless, Stage 2 loans – concentrated in the oil
sector – remain high, although they have fallen (end-1Q21: 12.6% of loans;
end-1H20: 22%), reflecting the improving economic outlook. We believe migration
risk relating to Stage 2 loans should be limited, given the restructuring of a
significant proportion of the loans. Total oil-related exposure remains
significant (28% of loans), though in line with the sector, and foreign-currency
loan exposure since end-2019 has more than halved to 16% at end-1Q21.
Access’s operating profit to risk-weighted assets
(RWA) is sound (end-1Q21: 6.1%, up from 3.3 % at end-2020), and has been
supported by lower funding costs (reflecting expanding CASA deposits in 2020),
increased scale following the Diamond acquisition, and higher oil prices.
Non-interest revenue should continue to grow, driven by customer-driven trading
income and fee income as economic activity picks up.
Nevertheless, profitability underperforms the
highest-rated peers in Nigeria, due in part to integration costs from Diamond
Bank. We expect loan-impairment charges to remain high in 2021, although lower
than in 2020 when Access reported a one-off charge at its UK subsidiary.
Access’s capitalisation is adequate, as reflected in a
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 17.7% at end-1Q21, albeit below more highly
rated peers. Buffers over regulatory minimums are solid (total capital ratio of
22.2% versus the 15% regulatory minimum). However, Access’s tangible leverage
ratio (end-1Q21: 8.0%) is below the highest-rated peers, although we expect it
to improve as the profitability outlook recovers.
Capitalisation is sensitive to RWA inflation from
likely naira depreciation and concentration risk (end-1Q21: the top 20 loans
accounted for 1.73x FCC; 70% in Stage 1), although RWA inflation risks should
be mitigated by lower foreign-currency exposure than peers and rising internal
capital generation.
Access’s funding profile has continued to benefit from
its expanded retail franchise following the Diamond Bank acquisition. CASA
deposits rose to 63% of the deposit base by end-1Q21 (end-2019: 58%), driving
down funding costs. Fitch believes there is scope to increase the share of CASA
further to a level more in line with peers, while funding costs could also fall
further as outstanding Eurobonds are refinanced at lower rates.
The bank has good overall balance sheet liquidity but
takes foreign currency liquidity risk (and counterparty risk) through
substantial currency swaps with the CBN. We consider foreign-currency liquidity
to be only adequate, notwithstanding potential liquidity available from the
broader Access Bank group, in light of the tight FCY conditions in Nigeria.
Naira liquidity is supported by large cash placements (excluding restricted
deposits at the CBN) and government securities.
National Ratings
Access’s National Ratings reflect its creditworthiness
relative to other issuers in Nigeria. They are lower than the highest-rated
Nigerian peers due to Access’s weaker profitability and capitalisation metrics.
Access’s National Short-Term Rating of ‘F1(nga)’ is the lower of the two
possible options for the bank’s ‘A+(nga)’ National Long-Term Rating under
Fitch’s criteria, reflecting potential risks to funding and liquidity from
market instability.
Access’s naira-denominated subordinated debt rating is
‘A-(nga)’, in line with the two-notch base-case notching in our criteria.
Rating Sensitivities
Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive rating action/upgrade:
Upside to Access’s ratings is unlikely without a
material improvement in the operating environment and a sovereign upgrade,
accompanied by further improvement in the bank’s underlying asset quality and a
strengthening of its capitalisation to a level more in line with large bank
peers.
Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative rating action/downgrade:
A material worsening in the operating environment that
leads to greater-than-expected pressure on the bank’s financial metrics, could
lead to a downgrade.
The ratings could also be downgraded if Access’s FCC
ratio remains below 15% for a sustained period, asset quality weakens
significantly – to the extent that its impaired-loan ratio rises above 10% – or
there is a severe tightening in the bank’s foreign-currency liquidity.
Best/Worst Case Rating
Scenario
International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions
and Covered Bond issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as
the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of
three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating
downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions,
measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The
complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating
categories ranges from ‘AAA’ to ‘D’. Best- and worst-case scenario credit
ratings are based on historical performance.
ESG Considerations
Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the
highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of ‘3’. This means ESG issues
are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either
due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity.
Related News – Rating Agencies on Nigeria
- Fitch Affirms Nigeria at ”B”; Outlook Stable
- Fitch Revises Nigeria’s Outlook to Stable, Affirms at ‘B’
- Nigeria’s Oil Output Cap to Weigh on Growth, External Finances
- Fitch Downgrades Nigeria to ‘B’; Outlook Negative
- Fitch Revises Outlook on Nigeria to Negative; Affirms at ‘B plus’
- Fitch Affirms Nigeria at ‘B plus’; Outlook Stable
Related News – Rating Agencies on Banks
- GCR
Upgrades Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc’s SNP2 N30bn Series 1 Senior Unsecured
Notes; Stable Outlook
- GCR Affirms
Wema Bank Plc’s Issuer National Scale Long Term Rating; Outlook Evolving
- Fitch
Affirms Wema Bank at ‘B-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; Outlook Stable
- Nigerian Banks’ Near-Term Credit Risks Ease
- CBN-Directed
Board Changes At First Bank and FBNH Addresses Governance Issues – S and P
- Fitch
Affirms FBN Holdings’ Ratings at ‘B-‘, Negative After Board Removal by
Central Bank
- Fitch
Affirms Ecobank Transnational Inc at ”B-”; Outlook Stable
- Fitch
Revises UBA Senegal’s Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘B-‘
- Fitch
Affirms Union Bank of Nigeria Plc at ‘B-‘; off RWN; Outlook Negative
- Fitch
Affirms Access Bank at ‘B’; off RWN; Outlook Negative
- Fitch
Affirms UBA at ‘B’; off RWN; Outlook Stable
- Fitch
Affirms Zenith Bank at ‘B’; Off Rating Watch Negative, Outlook Stable
- Fitch Affirms Guaranty Trust Bank at ‘B’; off RWN; Outlook Stable
- Fitch Affirms FBN Holdings Plc at ”B-”; off RWN; Outlook Negative
- S and P Global Ratings Affirmed First Bank of Nigeria Ltd Ratings,
Outlook Stable
- Fitch
Affirms Coronation Merchant Bank’s Rating at B-
- Fitch Rates
Coronation Merchant Bank Limited at ”B-”; Outlook Negative
- Coronavirus
Shock Likely to Reduce Some Banks’ Capital, Increase Credit
Vulnerabilities
- Fitch
Maintains Access Bank’s ‘Aplus (nga)’ National Long-Term Rating on RWN
- Fitch
Revises 2 Nigerian Banks’ National Ratings
- Banking
System Outlook Update – Nigeria Outlook Changes to Negative Due to Oil
Price Collapse
- Various
Rating Actions On Nigerian Banks By S and P Following Sovereign Downgrade;
Outlooks Stable
- Nigerian Banks at Severe Risk from Oil Price Slump, Coronavirus
- Outlooks On Six Nigerian Banks Revised To Negative After Same Action
On Sovereign
- Fitch Revises Outlook on UBA Subsidiaries to Negative on Parent
Action
- Fitch Revises Outlook on 4 Nigerian Banks to Negative on Sovereign
Action
- Fitch
Affirms Union Bank of Nigeria Plc at ‘B-‘; Outlook Stable
- Fitch
Affirms Stanbic IBTC Bank at ‘AAA(nga)’
- Fitch
Affirms Zenith Bank Plc at ‘B’ plus; Outlook Stable
- Fitch
Affirms Bank of Industry at ‘B’ plus; Outlook Stable
- Fitch
Affirms United Bank for Africa PLC at ‘B’ plus; Outlook Stable
- Fitch
Affirms Access Bank at ‘B’; Stable Outlook
- Fitch
Affirms Guaranty Trust Bank at ‘B’ plus; Stable Outlook
- Fitch
Revises Outlook on FBNH to Stable; Affirms at ‘B-‘
- S and P
Global Ratings Affirmed ETI And Ecobank Nigeria Ltd Ratings; Outlook
Stable
- Fitch Rates
Access Bank’s Tier 2 Subordinated Debt Final ‘A(nga)’
- Fitch
Affirms Ecobank Transnational Inc at ‘B’; Outlook Stable
- Access Bank ‘B and B’ Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable
Related News – Rating Agencies on Selected
Companies and Notes
- GCR Assigns
an Indicative Rating of BBB (NG)(IR) with a Positive Outlook to Fidson
Healthcare Plc
- GCR Ratings
Upgrades Guinness Nigeria Plc’s Rating; Stable Outlook
- GCR Ratings
Places CardinalStone Partners Limited’s Credit Ratings on Review Extension
- GCR Affirms
Custodian Life Assurance Limited’s Rating; Outlook Stable
- Fitch Rates
Seplat’s New Notes Final ‘B-‘
- GCR Issues
Highest AAAplus (NG) and A1plus (NG) Ratings to Dangote Cement
- Fitch Revises IHS’s Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘B’
- Rating Actions Taken On Several Corporate Issuers With Exposure To
Nigeria
- Fitch
Revises IHS’s Outlook to Negative; Affirms at ‘B plus’
- Moody’s Affirms Interswitch’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Stable
- Moody Changes Ratings for IHS, Seplat and DANGCEM Following Negative
Rating on Sovereign Outlook
Related News – Rating Agencies on Kaduna
State
- Fitch
Revises Kaduna’s Outlook to Stable on Sovereign Action; Affirms at ”B”
- Fitch Revises Outlook on Kaduna State to Negative on Sovereign
Rating Action; Affirms at ‘B’
- Fitch Affirms Nigeria’s Kaduna State at ”B”; Outlook Stable – Oct 11,
2019
- Fitch Affirms Nigeria’s Kaduna State at ‘B’; Outlook Stable – May 04, 2018
Related News – Rating Agencies on Lagos State
- Fitch
Revises Lagos’s Outlook to Stable on Sovereign Action; Affirms at ‘B’
- Fitch Affirms Nigeria’s Lagos State at ‘B plus’; Outlook Stable
- Global Credit Rating (GCR) Downgrades Lagos Stateâ€™s Environmental
Municipality Note
- Fitch Affirms Lagos State at ‘B’ Plus; Outlook Stable
- Fitch Affirms Nigeria’s Lagos State at ”B ”; Outlook Negative