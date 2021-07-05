Fitch Revises Outlook on Access Bank to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ”B” – Proshare Nigeria Limited

Monday, July 05, 2021 /

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Nigeria-based

Access Bank

Plc’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative, and

affirmed the rating at ‘B’. The Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at ‘b’.



The Outlook revision reflects Fitch’s view that risks

to Access’s credit profile have receded since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis,

as reflected in the bank’s resilient financial metrics in 2020 and 1Q21 and our

expectation that these trends will continue. Our action also reflects our view

that the bank has sufficient headroom at the current rating level to absorb

risks to its asset quality, profitability and capital under our base case,

resulting from operating environment pressures.

Key Rating Drivers

IDRS, VR, and Senior Debt Ratings

Access’s IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by

its intrinsic creditworthiness, as defined by its ‘b’ VR. The VR takes into

consideration business concentration and sensitivity to Nigeria’s volatile

operating environment, mitigated by sound profitability and adequate

capitalisation for its risk profile and ensuing reasonable loss-absorption

capacity.

The bank’s asset quality has continued to hold up,

supported by substantial non-loan assets – largely comprising cash balances at

the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (mainly restricted deposits) and government

securities – regulatory forbearance on loans, and proactive management of

legacy assets at Diamond Bank (acquired 2019).

Access’s impaired (IFRS 9 Stage 3) loans ratio

(end-1Q21: 4.4%) compares well with peers, while total reserve coverage is

healthy (87%). Impaired loans have fallen due to loan repayments,

restructurings, loan conversion to naira from US dollars, and write-offs.

Nevertheless, Stage 2 loans – concentrated in the oil

sector – remain high, although they have fallen (end-1Q21: 12.6% of loans;

end-1H20: 22%), reflecting the improving economic outlook. We believe migration

risk relating to Stage 2 loans should be limited, given the restructuring of a

significant proportion of the loans. Total oil-related exposure remains

significant (28% of loans), though in line with the sector, and foreign-currency

loan exposure since end-2019 has more than halved to 16% at end-1Q21.

Access’s operating profit to risk-weighted assets

(RWA) is sound (end-1Q21: 6.1%, up from 3.3 % at end-2020), and has been

supported by lower funding costs (reflecting expanding CASA deposits in 2020),

increased scale following the Diamond acquisition, and higher oil prices.

Non-interest revenue should continue to grow, driven by customer-driven trading

income and fee income as economic activity picks up.

Nevertheless, profitability underperforms the

highest-rated peers in Nigeria, due in part to integration costs from Diamond

Bank. We expect loan-impairment charges to remain high in 2021, although lower

than in 2020 when Access reported a one-off charge at its UK subsidiary.

Access’s capitalisation is adequate, as reflected in a

Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio of 17.7% at end-1Q21, albeit below more highly

rated peers. Buffers over regulatory minimums are solid (total capital ratio of

22.2% versus the 15% regulatory minimum). However, Access’s tangible leverage

ratio (end-1Q21: 8.0%) is below the highest-rated peers, although we expect it

to improve as the profitability outlook recovers.

Capitalisation is sensitive to RWA inflation from

likely naira depreciation and concentration risk (end-1Q21: the top 20 loans

accounted for 1.73x FCC; 70% in Stage 1), although RWA inflation risks should

be mitigated by lower foreign-currency exposure than peers and rising internal

capital generation.

Access’s funding profile has continued to benefit from

its expanded retail franchise following the Diamond Bank acquisition. CASA

deposits rose to 63% of the deposit base by end-1Q21 (end-2019: 58%), driving

down funding costs. Fitch believes there is scope to increase the share of CASA

further to a level more in line with peers, while funding costs could also fall

further as outstanding Eurobonds are refinanced at lower rates.

The bank has good overall balance sheet liquidity but

takes foreign currency liquidity risk (and counterparty risk) through

substantial currency swaps with the CBN. We consider foreign-currency liquidity

to be only adequate, notwithstanding potential liquidity available from the

broader Access Bank group, in light of the tight FCY conditions in Nigeria.

Naira liquidity is supported by large cash placements (excluding restricted

deposits at the CBN) and government securities.

National Ratings

Access’s National Ratings reflect its creditworthiness

relative to other issuers in Nigeria. They are lower than the highest-rated

Nigerian peers due to Access’s weaker profitability and capitalisation metrics.

Access’s National Short-Term Rating of ‘F1(nga)’ is the lower of the two

possible options for the bank’s ‘A+(nga)’ National Long-Term Rating under

Fitch’s criteria, reflecting potential risks to funding and liquidity from

market instability.

Access’s naira-denominated subordinated debt rating is

‘A-(nga)’, in line with the two-notch base-case notching in our criteria.

Rating Sensitivities

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead

to positive rating action/upgrade:

Upside to Access’s ratings is unlikely without a

material improvement in the operating environment and a sovereign upgrade,

accompanied by further improvement in the bank’s underlying asset quality and a

strengthening of its capitalisation to a level more in line with large bank

peers.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead

to negative rating action/downgrade:

A material worsening in the operating environment that

leads to greater-than-expected pressure on the bank’s financial metrics, could

lead to a downgrade.

The ratings could also be downgraded if Access’s FCC

ratio remains below 15% for a sustained period, asset quality weakens

significantly – to the extent that its impaired-loan ratio rises above 10% – or

there is a severe tightening in the bank’s foreign-currency liquidity.

Best/Worst Case Rating

Scenario

International scale credit ratings of Financial Institutions

and Covered Bond issuers have a best-case rating upgrade scenario (defined as

the 99th percentile of rating transitions, measured in a positive direction) of

three notches over a three-year rating horizon; and a worst-case rating

downgrade scenario (defined as the 99th percentile of rating transitions,

measured in a negative direction) of four notches over three years. The

complete span of best- and worst-case scenario credit ratings for all rating

categories ranges from ‘AAA’ to ‘D’. Best- and worst-case scenario credit

ratings are based on historical performance.

ESG Considerations

Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the

highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of ‘3’. This means ESG issues

are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either

due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity.

