fishmongers-at-all-markets-to-be-tested-for-covid-19-following-port-cluster

People shop for fish at a wet market in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman/bioreports via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Fishmongers from all markets in Singapore will be tested for COVID-19, following a cluster of infections at the Jurong Fishery Port.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in the media statement on Saturday (17 July) that, as a precautionary measure, it has arranged with the National Environment Agency to test fishmongers from all markets at its test centres.

It will also distribute antigen rapid test (ART) kits to them, so that they can continue to monitor themselves.

“There has been spread from the Jurong Fishery Port to Hong Lim Market, and there is a risk of transmission of the virus to other markets,” MOH said in the statement.

The ministry had announced on Friday that it was investigating seven cases of COVID-19 infections among individuals at Jurong Fishery Port, which has been closed for deep cleaning for two weeks until 31 July.

All those who worked at the port between 3 to 16 July have already been placed on quarantine. Special testing is ongoing for all visitors to the port during that period.

MOH also advises all visitors to wet markets to avoid crowds and to do their market grocery shopping during off-peak hours, or at supermarkets.

“We understand that there is now a rush to buy fish,” it said. “Please be mindful of safe management measures, by keeping a one-metre distance from one another and wearing your masks properly while marketing.”

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore’s Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Related stories:

Singapore’s KTV cluster grows to 120 COVID cases – largest recorded in community

Enforcement is ‘cat and mouse’ game, agencies stretched: Lawrence Wong

COVID: Dine-in to be scaled back to groups of 2 from 19 July

COVID: Over 400 nightlife venues that pivoted into F&B suspended