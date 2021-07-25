first-three-of-six-new-models-now-open-in-south-overland-park

Custom home construction is at an all-time high, presumably influenced by a low inventory of homes and unprecedented low interest rates despite the current fluctuating costs of materials and labor. Simply put? There isn’t a better time than now to build a new home in Chapel Hill.

Chapel Hill has three of what will be six new single-family model floor plans from Kansas City’s leading building companies open now to tour, along with a new furnished model villa home in Chapel Hill’s new limited maintenance-provided area. All model homes are open daily until 5 p.m.

Don Julian Builders, Inc., features their Brentwood II reverse, which offers a master bedroom suite/wing plus a pocket office off the kitchen. The lower level includes three bedrooms, a family room and a wet bar. Hollywood sliding glass doors open the space up to the covered deck as an entertaining bonus. Stunning touches of modern, clean-lined finishes enhance the experience all captured in a livable, almost 2,900 square feet of luxury. This home was recognized as a silver award recipient in Distinctive Plan and Design. Pricing is from the $700,000s with homesite.

Another featured model is the newest reverse plan from NewMark Homes, The Timberland Reverse with two bedrooms on the main level. Downstairs, the walkout lower level features a family room and two bedrooms. A covered deck is ideal for entertaining, and a soft modern farmhouse interior design includes architectural beams and other eye-catching finishes. The model home offers just over 3,000 finished square feet and several front elevation options. This home was recognized as a silver Pick of the Parade award recipient. Pricing in the $600,000s with homesite.

Suma Design presented their newest reverse 1½-story. The Santa Claire R3 features stunning, updated mid-century modern finishes, 12-foot folding glass doors that open to a covered deck, a glass handrail system, walnut hardwood floors and more. The new home is an ideal example of luxury at its finest, complete with more than 3,000 square feet. This home received a silver award in the Pick of the Parade category during the Fall 2020 Parade of Homes. Pricing in the upper $700,000s with homesite.

James Engle Custom Homes introduces their newest floor plan, The Mediera Ranch, with more than 2,300 square feet of main floor living space, plus three bedrooms and three bathrooms, all on one floor. The home can be expanded with a finished basement option and is located at 17301 Bradshaw St. with an estimated mid-August opening as a new model home. Base pricing begins in the mid-$400,000s plus homesite.

This magnificent south Overland Park new home development also offers a portfolio of new homesites starting from $89,900. Phase 7 offers beautiful, buildable homesites available and selling fast. Many of the locations in this new phase back to designated community green space areas. Phase 8, Chapel Hill’s final phase, is projected to offer buildable lots by spring 2022.

Additionally, Chapel Hill is introducing their newest residential setting, Chapel Hill Villas, located within the community of Chapel Hill. Prices start in the lower $500,000s. The villas offer an exclusive opportunity to enjoy high style, low-maintenance living.

Four available reverse 1½-story floor plans designed by renowned local architect Scott Bickford establish the Villas’ single-family architectural aesthetic. Homes are masterfully constructed by James Engle Custom Homes and feature three bedrooms with an optional fourth bedroom, three bathrooms, 2-car garages (with an optional 3-car garage), covered patios with a screened-in porch option and so much more. Finished square footages start at 2,415 square feet and include high-end finishes like quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliances with gas-burner cooktops, zero-entry shower in the master bathroom and more.

The latest villa model home is the Mansfield plan, located at 13457 W. 174th Place and priced at $505,000. The home features 2,520 finished square feet and a walkout/up lower level.

Chapel Hill Estates and Villas include an expanded amenity package. In addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool and walking trails, homeowners are enjoying a new second competition-sized swimming pool, as well as a clubroom in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court.

Visit this weekend to see more of Chapel Hill’s available floor plans by leading building companies, including Bickimer Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Rob Washam Homes, Nick Zvacek Construction, New Mark Homes, Comerio Homes, Ryan Homes, Doyle Construction, Don Julian Builders, Classic Homes, C&M Builders, John Stewart Custom Homes and Hilmann Homes.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, lower $500,000s to mid-$800,000s; Chapel Hill Villas, lower to mid-$500,000s

Location: Noland St. at 175th Street (between Quivira and Pflumm), Overland Park, Kan. Chapel Hill Estates sales office, 17305 Bradshaw St. Chapel Hill Villas sales office, 13457 W. 174th Pl.

Hours: Sales information center and model homes open daily until 5 p.m.

Contact: Chapel Hill Estates, Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383. Chapel Hill Villas, Keith Viken and Natalie Ottosen, 913-278-1010.

Web: ChapelHillKC.com and ChapelHill.Villas