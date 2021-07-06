first-photos,-video-emerge-as-over-5000-faithfuls-partake-in-procession-for-late-tb-joshua

Locals and foreigners stormed the Synagogue church premises on Monday for the procession of late TB Joshua

The procession which was led by the wife of the late prophet Evelyn Joshua had over 5000 participants

Emerging photos and video from the exercise has sent social media into an emotional frenzy as many penned well wishes for the late preacher

While the world and faithfuls of Synagogue Church ofg All Nations (SCOAN) continue to express shock at the demise of the church’s founder, his burial arrangements are set to kick off in earnest.

On Monday July 5, a procession was held for late TB Joshua who passed away on June 5.

Photo Credit: @premiumtimes, @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Instagram

The exercise which Premium Times reports, was led by his wife Evelyn Joshua had over 5000 participants that includes foreigners.

How the procession panned out

Dressed in printed white polos bearing the image of the late prophet at the front and with lit candles, the faithfuls marched from the church premises solemnly.

A video capturing the procession shared by @premiumtimes on Instagram as well as photos by @bbcnewspidgin has sparked emotional reactions.

@emehfavour wrote:

“I hope he smiles down from heaven when he looks down to see the few that genuinely loves Him, May his Soul Rest Amen.”

@davidworng said:

“May the good LORD JESUS CHRIST MIGHTY NAME PUT YOUR SOUL IN THE HANDS OF ALMIGHTY FATHFUL LIVING GOD ALMIGHTY MY FATHER FOREVER IN JESUS CHRIST MIGHTY NAME I PRAY AMEN AMEN AMEN AMEN AMEN.”

@julie_ekanem commented:

“Rest in peace beloved Prophet TB Joshua.”

SCOAN give details of TB Joshua’s burial arrangements

Meanwhile, . previously reported that SCOAN had announced the burial arrangements for late TB Joshua.

The statement was shared on the official Facebook page of the church, detailing that the late prophet will be buried within the precincts of the church.

The statement also made it clear that the death of Prophet Joshua does not mean the end of his ministry, stressing that the church will move on.

Part of the statement read:

“We are currently preparing for the week-long service from Monday 5th to Sunday 11th July 2021 in honour of Prophet TB Joshua’s life and legacy. He will be laid to rest at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria.”

