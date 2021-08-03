first-olympic-medalist-ese-brume-dedicates-bronze-to-popular-nigerian-pastor

Ese Brume has devoted her Olympic bronze medal in the long jump event of the Tokyo Games to Bishop David Oyedepo

The 26-year-old won Nigeria’s first medal at Games when she leapt a distance of 6.97 meters in the women’s long jump

The reigning Nigerian and African champion also thanked her coaching for helping her ease through injury concerns

Ese Brume has dedicated her medal to Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide popularly known as Winners’ Chapel, Vanguard, Daily Post.

The Delta state born athlete made the third-best jump in the final round of the women’s long jump event as she leapt 6.97meters.

The 25-year-old finished behind United States’ Britney Reese who won silver and Germany’s Malaika Mihambo who took home gold.

Photo by Oliver Weiken

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to journalists after the event, the first Nigerian medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Games dedicated her first-ever medal at the Olympics to Bishop Oyedepo, her coach Kayode Gaya and her family.

Brume was in tears as she said:

“This medal means a lot to me. It doesn’t matter the colour. First I dedicate it to Bishop Oyedepo and I plan to decorate him with the medal later.

“I’m super excited that I made it to the top three at the Olympics. Honestly, I can’t contend with my joy.”

The Nigerian and African record holder in the long jump revealed how she passed through the pains of injury to win an Olympic medal as she added:

“I have never seen myself in worse situations because I was injured. But my coach kept pushing and my trust in God renewed my energy.

“When I break the African record, my injury was still fresh. It spurred me. And here I am today grateful to God and all those he used to make me an Olympic medallist.”

