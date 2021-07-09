First look: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis return for ‘Sex and the City’ reboot – Fox News

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have returned for HBO Max’s ‘Sex and the City’ reboot titled “And Just Like That.”

The next chapter follows “Carrie” (Parker), “Miranda” (Nixon), and “Charlotte” (Davis) as “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Production has begun on the series in New York City.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER SAYS ‘SEX AND THE CITY’ REVIVAL WILL ADDRESS THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis return as Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte in “And Just Like That.”

(HBO Max)

The previously announced cast includes Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Not returning for the show is Kim Cattrall who played the proudly promiscuous publicist Samantha Jones.

‘SEX AND THE CITY’ REVIVAL ADDS 4 MORE RETURNING CHARACTERS

HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine back in February the show “is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.”

He explained to the outlet, “Just as in real life, people come into your life, people leave. Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life… They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The four women played their respective characters for six seasons and two movies from 1998 until as recently as 2010.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.