MIAMI – The First Lady of Haiti, Martine Moïse, is being heard from publicly for the first time since she was badly injured during the assassination of her husband, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
On Saturday, Moïse posted an audio message on her personal Twitter account.
In the message, she says, “I’m alive by God’s grace, but I lost my husband Jovenel.”
Moïse arrived in South Florida for medical treatment Wednesday afternoon, several hours after the early-morning attack took place outside the Port Au-Prince home she shares with her husband.
About the attack, she said, “One blink of an eye, mercenaries came to my house and riddled my husband with bullets.”
“After 25 years of marriage they took my husband away from me. I knew going into politics wasn’t going to be easy. We must continue the fight. Jovenel was for the people. They assassinated him because he wanted to change the country. We must stand up and continue the fight…he was fighting for us, and we must continue fighting for him.”
