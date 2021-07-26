Home NEWS First female Afghan Air Force pilot on adversity in the military: ‘They would just try to break me’
First female Afghan Air Force pilot on adversity in the military: ‘They would just try to break me’

Niloofar Rahmani talks with Anderson Cooper about the challenges she faced becoming Afghanistan’s first female Air Force pilot. Full Circle airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6p E.T.

Niloofar Rahmani talks with Anderson Cooper about the challenges she faced becoming Afghanistan's first female Air Force pilot.

