first-female-afghan-air-force-pilot-on-adversity-in-the-military:-‘they-would-just-try-to-break-me’

‘They would just try to break me’: First female Afghan Air Force pilot on adversity in the military
Niloofar Rahmani talks with Anderson Cooper about the challenges she faced becoming Afghanistan’s first female Air Force pilot. Full Circle airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6p E.T.
Niloofar Rahmani talks with Anderson Cooper about the challenges she faced becoming Afghanistan’s first female Air Force pilot. Full Circle airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6p E.T.
