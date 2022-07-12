first-event-to-mark-opening-of-new-parliament-triggers-oppn-govt-war-of-words

NEW DELHI: The unveiling of the Ashoka Pillar and a religious ceremony on top of the new

Parliament

building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where no other opposition leader was invited, triggered any angry reaction from the opposition parties on Monday, not only because the opposition was kept away, but also because a religious ceremony of one faith was performed when the Constitution of India “clearly stipulates that the State does not profess or practice any faith or religion”.

Apart from Prime Minister Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker

Om Birla

,

Rajya Sabha

deputy chairman Harivansh, and Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Pralhad Joshi were present. No opposition party was invited to attend.

The CPM alleged that PM unveiling the national emblem amounted to a “subversion”, by him, of the constitutional Separation of Powers between the Parliament, Judiciary and Executive. The Left party also objected to the installation of the National emblem being linked to religious ceremonies.

“The Prime Minister performed a puja on the occasion. The Constitution of India gives the right and protection to all Indians to practice and profess their faith. This is an inalienable right. At the same time, the Constitution of India clearly stipulates that the State does not profess or practice any faith/religion,” the CPM said in a statement.

Congress also said that Parliament belonged to all and the decision to keep the opposition out of an event to celebrate the national emblem was problematic and technically, “totally wrong”.

Speaking to TOI, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said, “PM Modi is trying to create a Second Republic, a Hindu Rashtra. The decision to not invite opposition parties to the unveiling of a national emblem at the new Parliament building was deliberate, against the democratic ethos of India and a bad omen for the country. At one time, BJP spoke of Congress Mukt Bharat, but now they also want to create a Democracy Mukt Bharat.”

Trinamool Congress also objection to the exclusion of the opposition.

“How many opposition leaders were found when @narendramodi was unveiling the #NationalEmblem today? Weight of the emblem is 9500 kg, which is even less than the weight of arrogance of @BJP4India

Govt

.

Isn

‘t this new Parliament for oppositions too? Absolute killing of Federalism (sic),” TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said on Twitter.

The new parliament building is expected to be completed by October this year and it is likely that the winter session of Parliament will be held in the new Parliament.

