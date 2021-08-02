first-class-mathematics-graduate-who-became-a-cassava-farmer-to-survive-in-nigeria-finally-gets-to-america

A young man’s life changed after people rose help to help him after they discovered he is trying hard to survive despite having a first class

Emmanuel Chinweuba Nworie revealed that to go for his post graduate studies, he would have to work hard for many years to do so

Now in America for his PhD, many people took to social media to celebrate his success and thank his helpers

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together

A young man, Emmanuel Chinweuba Nworie, whose story went viral in 2020 as a mathematics first-class graduate who had to turn to farming as a way to survive despite his academic performance has overcome.

Months after his story became public knowledge, he was offered a scholarship to study for his post-graduate studies.

The man was captured in a picture visibly happy.

Photo source: Michael Taiwo

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, August 1, a Nigerian man, Michael Taiwo, went on Facebook to write about the man’s tory and to inform people that has finally landed in the United States.

He described Nworie as a mathematics genius who once won a gold medal in a Nigerian National Mathematics Competition.

When Taiwo met him, the maths graduate revealed that he would have to work hard and save for seven years to apply for graduate school.

The man thanked people who have contributed to the cause of seeing Nworie have a better life and opportunities.

He attached a photo of the young man smiling as he arrived in his new country of residence.

See his post below:

. compiled some of the reactions to his story below:

Sandra Hingle said:

“Awesome effort, that God blessed! May you and others continue showing God’s love.”

Raji Draj Ademola said:

“Thank you Dr. MT and the team. Congratulations Emmanuel.”

Nwoha Francis Ifeanyi said:

“Wonderful, You are a blessing keep up the good work.”

Abanishe Afeez Adeola said:

“Congrats to him and many thanks for your support MT. God bless you more brother.”

Damilola Ogunnubi said:

“Congratulations Emmanuel!!!! You are welcome! Thanks to MT and his team! God bless you all. You and your children will never be stranded in Jesus name!”

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Oghenerukevwe Odjugo, who graduated from Covenant University in 2019 with a first class, repeated the same feat in the UK.

After her degree, she proceeded to Loughborough University where she bagged a first class for her masters degree in finance and investment.

In an exclusive interview with ., the lady said that she got a full-tuition scholarship for her second degree. She was able to access the opportunity because of her amazing academic performance.

Source: .