FIRS Extends Filing Of Income Tax Returns Till July 31

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Against the June 30, initial deadline for filing of returns, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced an extension for the filing of company income tax returns by taxpayers with December 31, 2020, accounting year-end.

The agency announced this in a statement signed by Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, its director of communications and liaison department, on Thursday.

The new deadline was announced in a notice on Wednesday, signed by the executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami.

The extension, according to Nami, is to provide an opportunity to all taxpayers whose company income tax returns were due in June.

“This extension suspends corresponding Late Returns Penalty and interest for late filing for the period of the extension provided that the filing process is concluded on the FIRS TaxProMax Platform and the tax due is paid using the Payment Reference Number (PRN) on or before 31st July 2021,” he said.

“The extension also provides an opportunity to taxpayers to upload all unused WHT credit notes into the TaxProMax not later than 31st July 2021.”

According to the statement, FIRS granted the 30-day extension as a result of glitches experienced on its recently deployed TaxProMax platform solution by some taxpayers while trying to complete their annual filing processes.

