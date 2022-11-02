Home POLITICS Firm, NPC to boost local content adoption
Firm, NPC to boost local content adoption

National population commission

BETA Computers has announced that it hosted a delegation from the National Population Commission at its factory to boost local content adoption

The task force on the 2023 census included three federal commissioners, the director general, four directors, two other managers, and was led by the Federal Commissioner, Dr Clifford Zirra.

According to the firm, the visit was to comply with the President’s Executive Order on local content adoption in Federal Government’s projects.

In his welcome address, the company’s board Chair, Mr Isaac Orolugbabe, said, “While government monopoly is bad, private monopoly is worse as competition will lead to more benefits and reduced cost to consumers.”

Zirra also said, “The commission is on the verge of making history with the conducting of the very first digital census in Nigeria and possibly on the African continent by April 2023.”

