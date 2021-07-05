A new gaming firm has launched an interactive online lottery game platform, wow!lotto.

The platform offers a unique combination of the lottery game mechanics with an online casino visualisation.

The firm unveiled the new platform at a media event in Lagos on Thursday.

Wow!lotto is a lottery game with interactive features for smartphones and personal computers designed to immerse players in the game, making it possible for them to play at any time, make cashless deposits and withdraw winnings directly into their bank account.

It provides players an opportunity to win up to N300m.

Marketing Manager, Wow!lotto Nigeria, Esther Abu, described the lottery game as modern, bold and expressive.

She said, “Wow!lotto is the first of its kind in the country and we will continually demonstrate the brand’s purpose of providing Nigerians an opportunity to get the better life they desire as they play to win big up to N300m through our exciting lottery games.”

Speaking on the motivation of the company, Wow!lotto Country Project Manager, Herbert Ezeamaka, said, “The Nigerian market is currently saturated with sport betting and traditional lottery companies.

“Following our success in other markets, we saw this as an opportunity to introduce a unique product to Nigeria – the first ever interactive gaming platform specially made for Nigerians.

Wow!lotto launched with different interactive games such as Keno, a moment of luck, Vegas Lights, and Lion’s Share.

According to the company, each game offers huge jackpots and has its own win feature and winning combinations.

The game is iOS, Android and web based and has a demo version of all games before betting with real money, the firm said.

Speaking at the event, Director-General for the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, represented by Director, Licensing & Operations, NLRC, Mr Henry Uwadia, said, “I am excited that an innovation like wow!lotto has sprung up to empower Nigerians while they have fun.

