Fireworks disrupt sleep for Tottenham Hotspur players in Marseille hotel ahead of crucial Champions League clash (Video)

Well, that’s certainly one way for fans to cause problems for their team’s rivals ahead of a vital match.

Tottenham players preparations for the crucial Champions League tie in Marseille have been disrupted after fireworks were set off at the team hotel during the night.

It happened multiple times for prolonged periods and it woke up several of the players. 🎆 pic.twitter.com/5fLeU1gDLn

— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 1, 2src22

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Veselin Trajkovic





Follow

Vesko is a football writer that likes to observe the game for what it is, focusing on teams, players and their roles, formations, tactics, rather than stats. He follows the English Premier League closely, Liverpool FC in particular. His articles have been published on seven different football blogs.

