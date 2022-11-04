Fireworks disrupt sleep for Tottenham Hotspur players in Marseille hotel ahead of crucial Champions League clash (Video)

Well, that’s certainly one way for fans to cause problems for their team’s rivals ahead of a vital match.
Tottenham players preparations for the crucial Champions League tie in Marseille have been disrupted after fireworks were set off at the team hotel during the night.
It happened multiple times for prolonged periods and it woke up several of the players. 🎆 pic.twitter.com/5fLeU1gDLn
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 1, 2src22
