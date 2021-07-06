Home NEWS Fireworks display suddenly explodes during setup on crowded beach
Fireworks display suddenly explodes during setup on crowded beach

Beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland captured video of the town’s 4th of July fireworks gone rogue. The display exploded prematurely after the “unintentional discharge.”

Source: CNN

