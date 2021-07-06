JUST WATCHED
Fireworks display suddenly explodes during setup on crowded beach
Beachgoers in Ocean City, Maryland captured video of the town’s 4th of July fireworks gone rogue. The display exploded prematurely after the “unintentional discharge.”
Source: CNN
