fire-guts-synagogue-church-of-all-nations-during-tb-joshua’s-candlelight-procession

The Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, located at the Ikotun area of Lagos State was on Monday gutted by fire.

The fire incident occurred on Monday night during the candlelight procession in honour of the church’s founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua, AKA T.B Joshua.

It was learnt that the fire erupted in a building inside the church premises at about 11 pm.

Officials of the Lagos State Fire Service arrived at about 12:15 am on Tuesday and put out the fire.

Although details of the incident remain sketchy as at the time of filing this report, an electrical spark was said to have caused the fire.

Prophet TB Joshua who died days before his birthday in June would be buried at the church premises in Lagos State on July 9th, 2021.

The popular cleric was discovered unconscious after he retired into his private apartment amid the church’s service.