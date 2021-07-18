Home NEWS Fire guts Ebeano Supermarket in Abuja
Fire guts Ebeano Supermarket in Abuja

The popular Prince Ebeano Supermarket at Lokogoma district in Abuja was gutted by fire late Saturday night.

Mr Ibrahim Muhammad, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Federal Capital Territory Fire Service confirmed the incident in an interview with newsmen on Sunday, NAN reports.

Muhammad said that fire fighters from several fire service stations in Asokoro, Garki, Games Village and the National Judicial Institute in Abuja combated the “massive” fire.

According to him, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

He said that it was not yet known if lives were lost and the extent of the property lost in the incident.

“Until after the fire has been put, off we cannot say if any life was lost to the inferno,” Muhammad said.

Fire guts another INEC office in Enugu State

