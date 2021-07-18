Home News Africa Fire Guts Ebeano Supermarket In Abuja – SaharaTV
News Africa

Fire Guts Ebeano Supermarket In Abuja – SaharaTV

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
fire-guts-ebeano-supermarket-in-abuja-–-saharatv

Fire Guts Ebeano Supermarket In Abuja  SaharaTVView Full coverage on Google News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

COVID-19: FG issues directive on Eid-el-Kabir prayer –...

Abiodun renews rivalry with Amosun over Ogun airport,...

Sunday Igboho has 315million followers – bioreports

IGANGAN: How Customs men attacked Ibarapa, killing Amotekun...

Nnamdi Kanu: Kinsmen berate Nigerian govt over alleged...

Full list: Senators who voted against electronic transmission...

Ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde released on bail after 10...

Terror attacks: SERAP gives FG 24 hours to...

COVID-19 third wave: FCT Minister issues new directives...

Zuma Graft Trial To Resume Despite Deadly S.Africa...

Leave a Reply