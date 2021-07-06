Home News Africa Fire guts building in TB Joshua’s synagogue church during his candlelight procession (photos/video)
Fire guts building in TB Joshua’s synagogue church during his candlelight procession (photos/video)

There was a fire outbreak at late TB Joshua’s church, Synagogue Church of All Nations, on Monday night during his candle light procession.

The funeral ceremony of the late clergyman started yesterday, Monday July 5th, with the candlelight procession in his church located in Ikotun, Lagos state.

However at about 11pm on Monday a building located in the church premises gutted fire. The church confirmed the fire incident in a press statement shared on its official Facebook page and noted that there was no casualty.

The statement reads,

“In the late evening of Monday 5th July 2021, there was a minor electrical fire incident at a storehouse within The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations complex.

“The incident was quickly brought under control without any injuries.

“As part of the preparedness for the weeklong services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua, The SCOAN has worked closely with relevant government agencies including the Lagos State Fire Services, whose members were on the ground at the time of the incident.

“We thank God for His continued protection. We assure the general public that there is no cause for alarm and the services celebrating the life and legacy of Prophet TB Joshua will continue as scheduled.”

Watch video below,

