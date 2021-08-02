fire-destroys-goods-worth-millions-of-naira-in-port-harcourt

Properties worth millions of naira were on Monday destroyed after about 15 shops were gutted by fire in Mile 4 area of Port Harcourt.

Mostly affected in the inferno were furniture shops, which were completely razed.

Eyewitnesses said the fire was caused by a spark from a welding shop around the area.

It took the intervention of residents around to put out the fire as “calls put across to the state fire service got no response.”

Narrating the incident, an eyewitness said ” it’s too bad that in this state we don’t have fire service response, because we called the fire service immediately the incident happened, many of them not just only Rivers State fire service but no response.

“It was the boys around that helped to put out the fire.”