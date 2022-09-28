Home Business Fire destroys conveyor belt at Silvertown Tunnel site
BusinessNews Africa

Fire destroys conveyor belt at Silvertown Tunnel site

by News
0 views
Fire destroys conveyor belt at Silvertown Tunnel site

Grant Prior
2 days ago

A conveyor belt was damaged by fire when a blaze broke out on the Silvertown Tunnel site on Tuesday night.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the site  on North Woolwich Road in Silvertown.

Around 25 workers left the site before the London Fire Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander Daniel Capon, who was at the scene, said: “Access to the fire was challenging, with firefighters working to reach a sub-surface conveyor belt.

“Crews worked incredibly hard to bring the fire under control.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation by main contractor the Riverlinx consortium.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Philippines’ Unionbank to Support Cryptocurrency Exchange via Mobile...

Iskra Redefines Game Publishing at Korea Blockchain Week,...

Soccer Clubs FC Barcelona and Real Madrid File...

India Freezes Peter Thiel-Backed Vauld’s Crypto and Bank...

Philippines Will Stop Accepting Crypto License Applications for...

Mercado Libre to Expand Cryptocurrency Services to More...

Picpay Rolls Out Crypto Trading Options to More...

Bitcoin Miner Genesis Digital Assets Secured 708 MW...

Crypto Exchange Hotbit Suspends Service After Law Enforcement...

World’s Largest Asset Manager Blackrock Launches Bitcoin Private...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.