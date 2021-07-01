fire-at-home-where-nc-family-members-found-shot-dead-was-intentionally-set,-police-say

The Caldwell County house fire in which four family members were found fatally shot Wednesday was intentionally set, police said.

Lenoir police on Thursday identified the victims as Ronald Albert Ward, 58; son Ronald James “Jimmy” Ward, 29; and daughters Katlyn “Katie” Nichole Ward, 18, and Emily Grace Ward, 15.

Based on evidence gathered at the scene by investigators, the fire was intentionally set with the use of an accelerant, police said Thursday.

A local pastor told WBTV he’s known the victims for decades.

“They are a good family,” Kenneth Poarch said.

Police and firefighters in Lenoir responded to 911 calls at a home in the 1200 block of Laurel Place NW. Lenoir is about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte, just outside Hickory.

First responders arrived at the scene and found a large fire within the home, police said.

Firefighters suggested the damage may have been caused by “some sort of explosion,” Lenoir Fire Chief Kenneth Hair said Wednesday. Video from Observer news partner WBTV shows white debris strewn across the lawn near a garage-type door.

Upon entering the home, firefighters found the four victims, each with gunshot wounds, police said.

The incident does not appear to be random, and no suspects are being sought, police said.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy for the family of the victims,” police said Thursday. “We ask that your thoughts and prayers be with them.”

A public records search shows Ronald Albert Ward was president of Unifour Construction Co. and its predecessor Evans and Ward Construction. State records show Ward operated the business with his wife, Karen, out of their home. It’s unclear if the business was operating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.