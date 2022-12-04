Fiorentina shut the door on World Cup midfielder after links with interest from Liverpool & Tottenham have surfaced

Premier League outfits continue to survey the collective player pool at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after another national team star has come into the crosshairs of both Liverpool and Tottenham as links have emerged suggesting Sofyan Amrabat is being lined up for a potential bid during the January transfer window.

Amrabat completed ninety minutes in all three of Morocco’s group-stage fixtures that saw The Atlas Lions shock Group F and book passage into the round of sixteen at the expense of number two-ranked Belgium while finishing ahead of group runner-up and 2018 finalist Croatia.

The 26-year-old Dutch-born holding midfielder has found a home in Tuscany at Fiorentina after his move from Club Brugge in 2020 in the wake of spells at both FC Utrecht – where he also came through at youth level – and Feyenoord Rotterdam, but his performances in service of his country have increased interest from clubs outside of Serie A, but Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Pradé has shut the door on any possible move in the near future.

Amrabat has featured on 78 occasions for Fiorentina across all competitions in the last two-and-a-half seasons since his jump to Italy, and his stock surely has continued to rise after being one of the leading lights in a Morocco side that put their 2018 disappointment behind them in stunning fashion.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham certainly need to add quality in depth in the center of the park at Anfield and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium respectively, however, with Jürgen Klopp set to lose multiple veteran figures in midfield come the summer while Antonio Conte remains thin on numbers and quality in central areas and remains adamant to build a side that is fully suited to his needs.

