finn-russell-could-be-fit-to-play-for-lions-in-second-test-after-injury

Finn Russell could be in contention for the British and Irish Lions’ second Test against South Africa after recovering from his Achilles injury.

Russell suffered a small tear to the tendon against the Sharks on July 7 but was kept on tour in the hope that he would heal in time to play a role in the series against the Springboks.

With Dan Biggar undergoing return to play protocols after being concussed in Saturday’s 22-17 victory in the first Test, placing his ongoing availability at fly-half in doubt, Russell’s return to fitness is well timed.

Dan Biggar was concussed in the first Test in Cape Town (Steve Haag/PA)

“All being well, Dan should be available to train on Thursday and Finn will start to train with us today,” defence coach Steve Tandy said.

“Finn could potentially be in the mix, we’ll see how he pulls up. I know he’s been reacting well to training.”