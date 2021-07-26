Home SPORTS Finn Russell could be fit to play for Lions in second Test after injury
SPORTS

Finn Russell could be fit to play for Lions in second Test after injury

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
finn-russell-could-be-fit-to-play-for-lions-in-second-test-after-injury

Finn Russell could be in contention for the British and Irish Lions’ second Test against South Africa after recovering from his Achilles injury.

Russell suffered a small tear to the tendon against the Sharks on July 7 but was kept on tour in the hope that he would heal in time to play a role in the series against the Springboks.

With Dan Biggar undergoing return to play protocols after being concussed in Saturday’s 22-17 victory in the first Test, placing his ongoing availability at fly-half in doubt, Russell’s return to fitness is well timed.

Dan Biggar was concussed in the first Test in Cape Town

Dan Biggar was concussed in the first Test in Cape Town (Steve Haag/PA)

“All being well, Dan should be available to train on Thursday and Finn will start to train with us today,” defence coach Steve Tandy said.

“Finn could potentially be in the mix, we’ll see how he pulls up. I know he’s been reacting well to training.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

John Terry leaves role as Aston Villa assistant...

Fred Sirieix ‘so proud’ of daughter representing Team...

VIRUS DIARY: A really, really, REALLY long Olympic...

Streak ends: Titmus terminates Ledecky’s golden run in...

Ex-Chelsea & England defender Terry steps down from...

Benitez pleased with new Everton signings as Gray...

Another Nigerian crashes out of Tokyo 2020 Olympic...

Lionel Messi’s 91-goal year for Barcelona and Argentina...

Tokyo 2020: Unknown 18-year-old African athlete wins gold...

Liverpool legend lands big managerial appointment with top...

Leave a Reply