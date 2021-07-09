Simon Ekpa, one of the arrowheads of the agitation for the state of Biafra in Finland has been appointed to take over daily broadcast on Radio Biafra following the detention of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The appointment was revealed by Mr Ekpa on his official Facebook page, noting it is honour to serve the Biafra nation and a call to serve lovers of freedom.







“Our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi on this day, 8th of July 2021 directed that I, Simon Ekpa should start broadcasting from Radio Biafra with immediate effect.

“On this note, it is honour, and at the same time, a call to service, a call to serve Biafra nation, and a call to serve lovers of freedom.

“This task, I will do with everything in me to see that we maintain the momentum and the legacy of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and IPOB.

“I will serve with everything in me and I will double my effort in media, diplomacy, and otherwise to the best interest of Biafra people.

“I am just a servant and I will serve. Our leader will continue to lead this struggle from wherever he is.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration.”

Simon Ekpa LL.M (Master of Laws) is a human rights activist and a legal researcher and advisor.

He is a native of Ngbo in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in Southeastern Nigeria.

He is said to be a chief and one of those in line to the throne as the son of the late King Nwangbo (The Ogaba Idu of Ngbo clan).

Simon has been living in Finland for more than a decade. He is a Finnish citizen and a politician. He was recently elected deputy councillor in his municipality.

Radio Biafra stands at the centre of the Biafra agitation struggle since its inception.