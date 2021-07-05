Home News Africa Financial Autonomy For LG’s Vital To National Development – Dantata
Financial Autonomy For LG’s Vital To National Development – Dantata

Kano Business mogul, Aminu Alhassan Dantata has said local government financial autonomy is a pre-condition to Nigeria’s development.

Mr Dantata said this at the coronation ceremony of Aminu Ado Bayero as the 58th Emir of Kano on Saturday.

He said lack of autonomy to local councils in the country has worsened the already fragile socio-economic status of Nigerians.

He added that if the thid tier of government became financially autonomous, the myriad of challenges currently experienced will drastically reduce.

“People benefit from the government closest to them.

“Things have deteriorated in this country, because governors denied local government financial autonomy,” he said.

Mr Dantata also advocated for constitutional role to traditional rulers in the country.

