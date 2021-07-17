Home SPORTS Finance manager jailed for £173,000 fraud against care company owned by relative
SPORTS

Finance manager jailed for £173,000 fraud against care company owned by relative

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
finance-manager-jailed-for-173,000-fraud-against-care-company-owned-by-relative

The finance manager of a care provider has been jailed for six years for defrauding his employer out of nearly £200,000.

Bradley Young, 24, of Forest End, Waterlooville, Hampshire, pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court to fraud by abuse of position against Platinum Care At Home between February 2018 and June 2020.

Bradley Young (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

Bradley Young (Hampshire Constabulary/PA)

A Hampshire police spokesman said: “Platinum Care At Home’s owner contacted Hampshire Constabulary in July 2020 to report that Young had transferred £173,183 to his own personal bank account during the course of his employment.

“This activity came to light when the company’s owner discovered that the accounts were not adding up and hired an accountant.”

Detective Constable Jenny Gibson said: “Young abused the trust of his employer, who is also a family member, to steal almost £200,000 for his own selfish gain.

“This has understandably resulted in a period of great distress for the company’s owner and indeed the company itself.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Talks stalled as Pakistan providing protection to terrorists,...

16 die by consuming spurious liquor in Bihar,...

Continental Launches New 5-Year Warranty Policy for Truck...

WATCH | West Indies Star Fabian Allen Takes...

Fishmongers at all markets to be tested for...

Desperate for vaccines amid surge, Iranians flock to...

Love Island Newcomer Danny Bibby Apologises Over Past...

Olympics-Weightlifting-Brazil’s Reis to miss Games after positive drug...

AP PHOTOS: Swollen rivers smash through parts of...

Caf Champions League final: Al Ahly do not...

Leave a Reply