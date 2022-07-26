final-year-medical-student-allegedly-stabbed-to-death-by-her-boyfriend-in-south-africa-after-she-tried-to-end-relationship

A 23-year-old final year medical student, Lebo Mandy Makola, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Admiral Rakgwana Mampuru, after she tried to end their relationship, has been laid to rest.

It was gathered that the 23-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Admiral Rakgwana Mampuru, on July 11, 2022.

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo said Mandy Makola’s body was found in an abandoned car, with multiple stab wounds, outside Lebowakgomo.

Police suspect that she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, who was also found dead the next day, of an apparent suicide. Makola’s boyfriend committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Mashite Cross in Ga Mphahlele on July 12.

It is alleged that Makola wanted to end the relationship, and her attempts led to the killing.

Her body was discovered by a herdsman, who alerted the police. The police searched the area and later found the boyfriend’s body hanging from a tree.

“The Police in Lebowakgomo have opened cases of murder and inquest after the body of a young woman was found inside a motor vehicle with multiple stab wounds along the R37 road next to Mashite cross on Monday night. “The next day the body of a man believed to be responsible for the murder of this woman was found hanging from the tree in the bushes next to Mashite. The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage, but GBVF cannot be ruled out.” Brigadier Mojapelo said.

Makola was a final-year medical student at the University of Limpopo in Turfloop at the time of her passing. She had four months to finish her seven-year degree.

They were both laid to rest in their home village in Greater Tubatse Municipality, Sekhukhune District.

Father of the deceased lady, Paul Makola says the family is struggling to come to terms with her death.

President of the SRC at the University of Limpopo, Justice Managa also sent his condolence to the family.

“We lost a doctor a well-qualified doctor but as the leadership of the University of Limpopo, we send our condolences to the family.” He said.