final-surfside-building-collapse-victim-is-identified

The death toll from the June 24 collapse now stands at 98.

The remains of the last victim of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse have been identified, a relative confirmed to ABC News Monday.

Estelle Hedaya, 54, was the final person to be unaccounted for. The death toll from the June 24 collapse now stands at 98.

Hedaya was outgoing and loved travel and fashion, according to The Associated Press. The former New Yorker lived on the building’s sixth floor.

Her brother told the AP last week, “As we enter month two alone, without any other families, we feel helpless.”