Home News America Final Surfside building collapse victim is identified
News America

Final Surfside building collapse victim is identified

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
final-surfside-building-collapse-victim-is-identified

The death toll from the June 24 collapse now stands at 98.

July 26, 2021, 7:25 PM

2 min read

The remains of the last victim of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse have been identified, a relative confirmed to ABC News Monday.

Estelle Hedaya, 54, was the final person to be unaccounted for. The death toll from the June 24 collapse now stands at 98.

Hedaya was outgoing and loved travel and fashion, according to The Associated Press. The former New Yorker lived on the building’s sixth floor.

Her brother told the AP last week, “As we enter month two alone, without any other families, we feel helpless.”

ABC News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

New ‘medical freedom’ law outlaws requiring COVID-19 vaccine...

California, NYC to require employees to get COVID-19...

Floods in London are the latest sign big...

As wildfires worsen, firefighters are on the front...

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

Weather the latest thing to go wrong in...

Lightning strikes pose danger to already fire-ridden West

Former Nevada ‘sundown town’ stands by siren amid...

Here’s who took home Monday’s 21 gold medals

Canada’s first Indigenous governor general is installed

Leave a Reply