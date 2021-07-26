final-missing-person-identified-in-florida-condo-collapse,-bringing-death-toll-to-98-–.

People visit the memorial that has pictures of some of the victims from the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on July 15, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. 92 victims have been identified as the search and recovery effort nears completion.

The last missing person in the collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, Florida has been recovered and identified, bringing the death toll to 98, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The remains of Estelle Hedeya, 54, were finally identified by authorities, the victim’s younger brother told the Associated Press. A total of 242 people are now accounted for, Levine Cava said.

“Although we have identified all of the victims that were reported missing, the Miami-Dade Police Department continues the ongoing search and recovery effort on the evidentiary pile to ensure that all identifiable human remains are recovered,” Levine Cava said during a press briefing Monday.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez noted that human remains have been recovered at the “secondary site” of the collapse, where the remaining part of the condominium building stood before it was demolished three weeks ago.

“We’re recovering human remains and will continue to process them […],” Ramirez said. “We’re still working on the evidence piles, and will continue until we deem that we’ve done everything we can.”

Firefighters concluded their search efforts for bodies on Friday, with the debris pile almost entirely swept flat from the site of the collapse. Officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were left to finish the effort to recover remains and personal items.