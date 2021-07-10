Final Fantasy XVI Gets Small Dev Update; Yoko Taro’s Mysterious New Game Won’t Be for Smartphones – Twinfinite

NieR creator Yoko Taro and producer Yosuke Saito provided new info about their new game, while Naoki Yoshida talked about Final Fantasy XVI.

NieR creator Yoko Taro and producer Yosuke Saito have been teasing a new game for quite a while, providing small bits of information from time to time.

Today, during a livestream hosted by Square Enix, they announced another, and this one may make quite a few people happy. The new game won’t be for smartphones.

Apparently, the next announcement will be about the game’s art director, but we’ll have to wait to know more.

Earlier this year we learned that the new game will feel “a bit indie” and it will be download only (but it might get a special package). It will feel somewhat nostalgic but also new, and it’s difficult to explain.

Back in May Yoko Taro and Saito-san announced that the music will be composed by Keiichi Okabe and other composers from his music production studio Monaca. Okabe-san has been a regular in Yoko Taro’s games, including Nier, Nier Automata, and Drakengard 3.

At the moment, nothing else is known about this mysterious game, nor we know when the next announcement will be made.

Incidentally, speaking of Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito, earlier today we learned from Final Fantasy XIV director and producer Naoki Yoshida that there is interest in possibly continuing the story of Yorha: Dark Apocalypse. As long as the budget for it can be secured, something like that could be done.

Speaking of Naoki Yoshida, he talked about Final Fantasy XVI during the same livestream, mentioning that the scenario has been finalized and voice acting is currently in progress.

Yoshida san wants the next information to be convincing, with the quality of the visuals, the battles, and the big features that haven’t been revealed yet all coming together.

He was hoping to have that ready in time for Tokyo Game Show, but he feels like he won’t make it.

Final Fantasy XVI will release for PS5 and PC. No release window has been shared, and the PS5 console exclusivity has been explicitly described as temporary.

You can also read the first comments from producer Naoki Yoshida and director Hiroshi Takai and check out the latest reveal.