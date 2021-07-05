Home WORLD NEWS Final Fantasy VII Remake 2 Will Likely Take Gameplay Elements from Yuffie DLC – Push Square
by Robert Ramsey

With DLC and expansions, developers often experiment with new gameplay mechanics, or build upon existing systems. And sometimes, these additions make it into the next full game — especially if they’re well received.

With Final Fantasy VII Remake: INTERmission — commonly referred to as the ‘Yuffie DLC’ — Square Enix introduced some cool new components to the combat system. Although you only have full control over Yuffie, you can link her up with supporting character Sonon in order to unleash powerful combos, or combine special attacks. It’s a fun gimmick, and it adds a new dimension to Remake’s party-based battles.

It’s no real surprise, then, to hear that the developer is likely going to carry some stuff over into Remake 2 — or whatever it ends up being called. In an interview with The Washington Post, co-director Naoki Hamaguchi confirms the team’s line of thinking: “with ‘INTERmission,’ there’s another element introduced: combo moves where Yuffie and Sonon team up… which makes for a different feel in battle strategy. I would like to leverage these, including other elements we tried out in ‘INTERmission,’ in our next story.”

It’s always been fair to assume that Remake’s sequel will expand and evolve its combat system, but it seems as though INTERmission has probably given us a glimpse of what to expect. We can already picture Barret hurling Tifa at enemies.

What would you like to see from Remake 2’s combat system? Remember to team up in the comments section below.

[source washingtonpost.com, via videogameschronicle.com]

