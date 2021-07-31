Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster’s Font Can Be Fixed – TheGamer

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection appears to be well received by fans – but no one is loving that unreadable font.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection launched July 28, and seems to have the approval of fans so far. This re-release remasters the first three games in the long-running series (the next three are coming later this year), with improved visuals, and a new soundtrack.

However, one aspect that was quickly met with the fanbase’s ire is that font. As you can see for yourself, it’s not the most user friendly, with the letters all bunched together a bit too close. While fans praise the remasters on social media, some are also sharing ways to get rid of this new font, making it look much more like the original releases.

The fix that’s doing the rounds right now comes courtesy of RPG Site. Their method essentially replaces it with the font used in the Japanese text, but will still show everything in English. This font is much more Final Fantasy-esque, and most importantly, actually readable.

If you want to try the fix for yourself, head over to Final Fantasy_Data > Streaming Assets. Then grab the files font_en.bundle, and font_en.manifest, moving them to a backup folder before deleting them from the Final Fantasy data. Next you’ll want to also make backups of font_ja.bundle and font_ja.manifest, but keep the originals in the Final Fantasy files. The originals should then be renamed jo the “ja” is replaced by “en”. Finally, re-add the old “ja” files from your backup folder, or the game will not launch.

Despite needing to go all that trouble to read the dialogue, other areas of the game have been met with praise from fans. Over on the subreddit, a megathread for the first three games is full of positive comments about the new music in particular, which is described as “wonderful”, and “absolutely beautiful.” Critics are also liking the collection, as it currently sits at 80/100 on Metacritic. So far, the only notable criticism pertains to some performance issues with the mobile release, and some feeling as if the remasters have toned down the difficulty.

The final three Pixel Remasters are set to launch later this year.

Next: Final Fantasy 10 Was Brilliant, So Let’s Forget 10-3

The Best Way To Play Pokemon Is To Be A Cheapskate Poke Marts are a scam.

Read Next

About The Author