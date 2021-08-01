Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters fans are review-bombing to prove there is “demand” for console versions – GamesRadar

Final Fantasy fans unhappy that the pixel remake of the original three games have only made it to PC and mobile devices thus far have hit back at publisher Square Enix by review-bombing the game on Metacritic.

While the remake of the first game sits on a respectable aggregate score of 80 from critic reviews, the user score is a less impressive 0.7. Final Fantasy 2 and 3, on the other hand, have generated user scores of 0.8 and 1.9 respectively (thanks, TheGamer ).

Right now, the games are not being similarly review bombed on Steam – all three games are sitting on a “very positive” score aggregated from dozens of reviews submitted by players on PC – and it seems only a handful of unhappy fans are making their presence known on Metacritic. For now, anyway.

“The game is not available on Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch,” says the only long-form user review available on the site, which awarded the game 0 out of 10. “Square Enix says that the console version of the pixel remaster Final Fantasy depends on demand. I express my interest in the console version.”

ICYMI, pixel versions of Final Fantasy games 1-3 were released on July 28, 2021, for PC via Steam and mobile devices. Developer Square Enix describes them as a “remodeled 2D take on the first game in the world-renowned series”, offering “the timeless story” and “magic of the original” with improved ease of play told through retro pixellated graphics and new soundtracks.

“Earth, fire, water, wind… The light that once shone within the four Crystals was lost,” the store description teases about the first installment, which has gone on to inspire a full franchise and a whole generation of gamers.

“Darkness covered the land, until the only hope for humanity rested in legends past. Become the Warriors of Light and embark on your own journey to restore power to the Crystals and save the world.

“Switch between classes to improve your characters. Traverse the wide world with your airship and other vessels. Return to the game that started it all.”