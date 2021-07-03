Final Fantasy 7 Wireless Phone Chargers Announced | Game Rant – Game Rant

Final Fantasy 7 is arguably the most popular entry in the long running Square Enix RPG franchise, having spawned a litany of spinoffs and merchandise. The latest products fans can pre-order are a series of wireless charging stations inspired by Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

From game-accurate jewelry to highly detailed action figures, Square Enix provides a wide variety of products for fans to show off. For instance, the purchasable Aerith necklace can help bring the character to life through cosplay, like these Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans did. Or it can just be a cute accessory that represents a fan’s love for the game, like the plethora of action figures, plush toys that are also available. The latest Remake inspired merchandise is not just for expressing one’s love the game, though, actually having some practicality.

Square Enix recently announced on its Japanese website an upcoming line of light-up, wireless charging units based on Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children, coming this fall. According to their listings on the official Square Enix store, the charging stations are compatible with devices using Qi, the Global Standard for wireless charging found currently available in most smartphones. They can be pre-ordered on the official Square Enix website for $49.50 (currently on sale). With the recent announcement of The First Soldier and Ever Crisis, Square Enix is evidently trying to expand the Final Fantasy 7 brand into mobile both digitally and physically.

The charging stations are available as either horizontal pads, or as upright stands, which in the case of the Remake units, have unique designs depending on the orientation. On one hand, the pad has an intricate emblem containing the game’s logo, Cloud’s buster sword, and other references, that glows green when electricity is running through it. On the other hand, the stand is Shinra inspired, showing the company logo surrounded by futuristic line work, that lights up red. Amongst the variety of updates Remake made to the original, the sleek depiction of Shinra and its technology is one of the finest, and this charging station perfectly captures that aesthetic.

Despite its varying opinion by fans and critics, it is nice to see Advent Children getting merchandise so long after its release. The full-length feature film comes after the original Final Fantasy 7 but before Dirge of Cerberus, the polarizing third-person shooter starring Vincent Valentine. Advent Children, made questionable decisions regarding the characterizations of Cloud and other characters, that have not sat well with fans. Considering the scrambled direction of Final Fantasy 7’s timeline, and the film still receiving tie-in products, it seems like Advent Children is not going away anytime soon.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

