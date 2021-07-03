Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Intermission DLC Sets Up Sequel – Screen Rant

FF7R EPISODE INTERmission might influence the next main installment of Final Fantasy VII Remake, both in storytelling and in gameplay. The DLC side-story to Square Enix’s highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake launched early last month for the PlayStation 5, focusing on the plucky ninja Yuffie on a mission to steal Shinra’s “Ultimate Materia” during the events of Remake’s first chapter.

In addition to detailing how Yuffie first came across Team Avalanche, Intermission also contains several references to Final Fantasy VII’s vast expanded universe of games, movies, and other tie-in media, such as the 2006 spin-off shooter Final Fantasy VII: Dirge Of Cerberus. Fans have begun to speculate on what INTERmission means for the rest of the Final Fantasy VII Remake series going forward, and some of the game’s high-ranking staff have confirmed that it could indeed be a preview of what’s to come.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, FF7R EPISODE INTERmission co-director Naoki Hamaguchi says that the team-up moves from the DLC might be brought into the next proper Remake game in some capacity. “I am rather satisfied with this final form [of the battle system], in which the strategic element of the command-based battle from the original co-exists with the real-time, action-oriented battle,” Hamaguchi explained. “Additionally, with ‘Intermission,’ there’s another element introduced: combo movies where Yuffie and Sonon team up … which makes for a different feel in battle strategy. I would like to leverage these, including other elements we tried out in ‘Intermission,’ in our next story.” As for INTERmission’s references to past Final Fantasy VII works such as the appearance of Weiss and Nero from Dirge Of Cerberus, fellow co-director Motomu Toriyama says that they are no accident. “We do want to make [Remake] a culmination of all the ‘Final Fantasy VII’-related works created up to this point. There are characters that, I too, do not know, but that is the same with Cloud and company as well.”

Fans will probably have to wait to see these promises come to fruition, however, as Square Enix has hinted that Final Fantasy VII Remake’s next installment might not be ready until at least 2023. In the meantime, fans have been digging into fun new details that have come forward regarding last year’s well-received first chapter, such as the developer’s original plans for Cloud’s stage routine at the Honey Bee Inn. Dedicated Final Fantasy fans can also look forward to the upcoming Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, the first three games of which will be released on July 29th.

FF7R EPISODE INTERmission brought some interesting concepts to the already subversive Final Fantasy VII Remake, and it will be interesting to see how these play out in future installments. The mention of Yuffie and Sonon’s team-up moves are especially noteworthy, with one possibility being Cloud and company performing character-specific combo attacks, similar to the well-received Showtime moves shown in Atlus’ Persona 5 Royal. As for Weiss and Nero, fans will just have to keep watch to see what role the brothers play in the ongoing story of Final Fantasy VII Remake.

