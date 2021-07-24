Final Fantasy 7 Remake Tifa Cosplay Includes Purple Dress and Midgar Slums – GameRant

A Final Fantasy 7 Remake fan shows off their cosplay of Tifa Lockhart in her purple dress while posing in a real-life take on the Midgar Slums.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has inspired countless cosplays since its launch last year, with fans dressing up as popular characters like, Aerith, Cloud, and more. However, it seems one of the most popular characters for fans to cosplay as is Tifa Lockhart, who operates the 7th Heaven bar and is one of AVALANCHE’s most effective members. The latest Final Fantasy 7 Remake Tifa cosplay shows the popular character in a real-life version of the Midgar Slums area, complete with graffiti of Stamp.

While all Final Fantasy 7 fans should be familiar with Tifa, not as many may be quite as familiar with Stamp. Stamp is Shinra’s mascot, a cartoon dog decked out with an old-school military helmet. Final Fantasy 7 Remake players see images of Stamp spray-painted on walls throughout the game. There’s even a point where players have to study the Stamp paintings and figure out where his nose is pointing to get to Mako Reactor 5.

This Tifa cosplay by Reddit user LeilaniLovesU features a spray-painting of Stamp along with Tifa’s iconic purple dress. Tifa wears her purple dress during the Wall Market portion of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as she, Aerith, and Cloud all get dressed up in an attempt to get closer to the evil Don Corneo.

Many Final Fantasy 7 Remake Tifa cosplays focus on her battle attire, and so this one of her purple dress definitely stands out from the pack. It will be interesting to see if Tifa has any different outfits in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 to inspire more cosplays, or if she will stick with her usual look for the sequel. It may be quite some time before Final Fantasy fans get their first proper look at the next game in the series, so they’ll just have to speculate for now.

Not much is known about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 beyond the fact that it is in development. The game will most likely introduce popular party members who missed out on the action in the first Final Fantasy 7 Remake, like Cait Sith, Cid, Vincent Valentine, and almost certainly Yuffie. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PS5 features Yuffie DLC that serves as the fan favorite character’s proper introduction to FF7 Remake, and so one has to imagine that she will be returning in the sequel.

With Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade just hitting PS5 not too long ago, one has to imagine that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake sequel is still a couple years away from release, at least. But hopefully Square Enix doesn’t keep fans waiting too long for more information.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is out now for PS4 and PS5.

