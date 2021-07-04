Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Will Include Gameplay Features Introduced In Episode Intermission – TheGamer

While it will likely be a while before we get our hands on the next installment of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, some recently revealed information is offering a clue as to what Part 2 may look like. A new interview with the directors of the game hinted that the battle system for Part 2 will likely be a combination of the systems seen in Remake and Intermission.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Remake’s co-directors Naoki Hamaguchi and Motomu Toriyama shared a bit about what fans can expect in Part 2. Specifically, they delved into how the battle system for Remake was crafted as an “evolution of the ‘Active Time Battle’” that was seen in the original Final Fantasy 7 for PlayStation 1. While satisfied with Remake’s mix of command-based and real-time battle style, Hamaguchi and Toriyama did speak on the added battle elements that Intermission introduced and how they hope to incorporate that into the sequel:

“With ‘Intermission,’ there’s another element introduced: combo moves where Yuffie and Sonon team up … which makes for a different feel in battle strategy. I would like to leverage these, including other elements we tried out in ‘Intermission,’ in our next story.”

It sounds like fans can expect some new battle team-ups from Cloud and company when Part 2 is finally released. As someone who thoroughly enjoyed the utility of “synergized actions” between Yuffie and Sonon in Intermission, this new battle element seems to be the perfect solution for not having to constantly swap between characters during intense battles. Especially considering that Part 2 will more than likely incorporate an open world, allowing players more freedom in choosing where the story and characters go. Utilizing team-ups will be a great way to create a personalized battle style as new monsters and enemies are encountered.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed and information on Part 2 is very scarce at the moment. Though, one thing is known – Hamaguchi and Toriyama want to make sure that any changes made to the game and its battle system don’t “damage the memories from the source material but reimagine it, so it surpasses people’s expectations”.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Integrade and Yuffie’s DLC, Episode Intermission, are available now for PlayStation 5.

Next: Sephiroth Would Definitely Be A Better Husband Than Cloud





Email



Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Will Have Gameplay That “Leverages The Vastness Of The World” It’s totally an overworld.

Read Next

About The Author