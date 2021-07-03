Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Explaining the Deepground Organization – GameRant

The Deepground Organization will likely have a big impact on Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s story, but who exactly are they and what do they do?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has a lot of detail to its world that many players may not entirely understand, especially if they did not play the original Final Fantasy 7. One of the most mysterious parts of Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s world is the Deepground Organization. The organization does play a role in the game’s story, but players must search to find any information about the shady organization during their playthrough.

The Deepground Organization is also particularly interesting due to the number of changes that Final Fantasy 7 Remake has made to the story of the original, including the organization’s involvement. The changes made thus far lead to players wondering exactly where the future of the game will take them and what elements of the world will play a role in it. Players have scoured every bit of information that they can gather from Final Fantasy 7 Remake in an effort to deduce where the game will go, and some players think that the Deepground Organization could very well play a big role moving forward.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

The Deepground Organization in Dirge of Cerberus

The Deepground Organization was never mentioned in the original Final Fantasy 7 but was introduced in the spin-off game Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy 7. In Dirge of Cerberus, Deepground Organization was built at the same time as the Shinra Headquarters. It was founded by President Shinra in an effort to replace the SOLDIER program with stronger soldiers that were not bogged down by morality or questioning their leaders. To do this, the Deepground Organization started a ruthless series of human experiments to develop those mutated soldiers to serve President Shinra. Eventually, the Deepground Organization started breaking new ground and was successful in developing empowered soldiers that could effectively be controlled by the company.

The company’s success led to further investment from President Shinra to the point that soldiers and children were entered into the program against their wills. This led to some of those forced into the program to escape and declare war against the Deepground Organization. Eventually, the war is successful after hacking a virus into Deepground Organization’s computer systems that disable the chips used to control its soldiers. The Deepground Organization was eventually destroyed after a series of devastating battles, but its legacy left a deep scar on Midgar’s history after leading to the creation of some of Final Fantasy‘s strongest characters.

The Deepground Organization in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Deepground Organization’s appearance in Final Fantasy 7 Remake was one of the biggest changes the game made to the story of the original. During the game’s story, players enter one of the Deepground Organization’s underground test sites to save Wedge after the collapse of the Sector 7 plate. While fighting their way through the test facility, Cloud, Tifa, and Barret have to fight their way through a variety of test subjects that escaped during the collapse. Later in the game, players also return to the testing facility to hunt down the escaped Type-0 Behemoth that is one of Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s optional bosses.

The Deepground Organization also pops up briefly in the INTERmission DLC that was introduced in Final Fantasy 7 Remake INTERgrade. During the DLC, Yuffie and Sonon come across some soldiers from the Deepground Organization in a mako reactor while on a mission in Midgar. The Deepground Organization’s appearance is very brief during the DLC but likely indicates that the faction will play a larger role in the story of Final Fantasy 7 Remake going forward. Throughout the base game and the DLC, players fight both failed test subjects that have turned into monsters, as well as successfully modified soldiers that are part of the Deepground Organization’s military force. If the group does play a role in the story moving forward, it is likely that players will come across a large variety of monsters and trained soldiers from the group, and it could even impact some of Final Fantasy 7‘s classic characters thanks to Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s complicated timeline.

How the Deepground Organization Could Impact Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Future

The amount of mystery surrounding the Deepground Organization, as well as how powerful of a group it is within Final Fantasy 7‘s setting, makes it a very interesting inclusion in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. There are many questions about who is even controlling it, as well as what its experiments could all potentially lead to that went unanswered in Dirge of Cerberus, but very well could be in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The Deepground Organization’s involvement in the story could also lead to the inclusion of a number of characters like Vincent Valentine to Final Fantasy 7 Remake that could have massive impacts on the game’s story and characters. Vincent, in particular, seems very possible as the INTERmission DLC already introduced Weiss and Nero to the game’s story, and were both featured prominently in Dirge of Cerberus.

The Deepground Organization’s involvement will also likely have unpredictable impacts on the game’s plot overall. With the massive army that the Deepground Organization undoubtedly has, it will be quite the force to be reckoned with, and it seems plausible that it could have an effect on other characters throughout the game as well. With Final Fantasy 7 Remake even bringing back Zack Fair and having him live, it is evident that the game is willing to make some massive changes to its characters. Imagining what some of Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s characters could look like after getting involved with the Deepground Organization is very interesting, and such a change could lead to some exciting new details to the game’s future story.

Of course, there is no way of knowing just what role the Deepground Organization will play in Final Fantasy 7 Remake until the next game releases. There is no clear window of when players should expect to get their hands on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two, but hopefully, Square Enix will have some news about the game soon now that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has been released. Either way, it will be very interesting to see what future changes are made to the original Final Fantasy 7‘s story and what role the Deepground Organization will play in all of them.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is out now for PS4 and PS5.

MORE: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Every Ability For Yuffie And Sonon, Ranked





Email



Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora a Sequel to the 2009 Game?

About The Author